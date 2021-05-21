newsbreak-logo
Interactive map of Battle of the Brandywine earns praise

By Michael P.
Delaware County Daily Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — A set of interactive property maps completed by Chester County archivists will allow property owners in the southeast area of the county to delve into the history of their land, and how it ties into one of the critical battles for American freedom. The 1777 Property Atlas...

www.delcotimes.com
