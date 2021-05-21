newsbreak-logo
Report ranks Illinois near bottom of nation on taxes

By Scot Bertram
hometownregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A new report found Illinois is among the worst states in the country when it comes to the tax burdens faced by businesses. The recent “Location Matters” study, published by the Tax Foundation, calculated and analyzed the tax costs of eight model firms in every state in the country. Researchers looked at a corporate headquarters, a research and development facility, a technology center, a data center, a shared services center, a distribution center, a capital-intensive manufacturer, and a labor-intensive manufacturer.

