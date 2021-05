No one loves showing off home-cooked creativity like Amy Poehler. Most recently, Poehler teamed up with Nick Offerman to produce and host the show "Making It," which showcased the DIY skills of crafters and builders across the U.S. (via NBC). If you count yourself as a fan of this showcase of serious talent, Poehler's latest foray into the world of baking has your name on it. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Poehler joins forces with Nicolle Yaron for "Baking It," a six-episode holiday-centric series that pits two talented home bakers against each other, while whipping up sweet and savory baked goods.