Editorial: Mayor Lightfoot’s latest foray into press criticism

By Editorials
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Mayor Lori Lightfoot wanted to change the subject from the major problems plaguing the city of Chicago, deciding to grant interviews only to journalists of color on her second anniversary in office was a brilliant way to do it. Her refusal to talk to white reporters generated a flurry of controversy, which reached an absurd pinnacle when Fox News demagogue Tucker Carlson called her a “monster” who bore a resemblance to Nazis.

