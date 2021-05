Brands and retailers need to adopt a new retail reality as consumers emerge from stay-at-home sensibilities of COVID-19. Things have changed. In 2020, consumers adopted new buying habits like never before. "During this time, consumers were willing to try different brands and even different retailers. Because most buying is habitual, more than ever, shoppers were up for grabs," says retail expert Michael La Kier, founder and principal of What Brands Want. "There are a number of things brands and retailers can do to reinforce that behavior or lean into it."