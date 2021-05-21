New round brushes that also blow dries gaining popularity online

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I’ve had weak, brittle nails that chip and snag easily for as long as I’ve been aware of my nails. It can’t be for a lack of calcium, since cheese is my primary food group, and I regularly take biotin supplements for hair, skin, and nail strength. Having peeling, split nails that can’t grow past a certain point is a frustration that some of us just have to deal with. It can mean not getting that engagement manicure we’ve always dreamed of (just me?). But people who share my pain seem to have found a solution in the ClassyLady Glass Nail File, which many reviewers have dubbed the best nail file for chipping and peeling nails.