Oconee County GA blotter: Situations heat up at a Waffle House and a gas pump

Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. DOG ABUSE CLAIM: On May 14, a deputy met with a 21-year-old resident of Athens Ridge Apartments who believes her dog was abused by one of her roommates. The woman explained she left her dog in the woman’s care overnight and when she returned, she noticed the dog’s behavior had changed drastically. She took the dog to a veterinarian who discovered the pet had bruising to its belly, swollen testicles and an injured eye and paw. The suspect has denied the abuse.

Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Oconee County, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Oconee blotter: Angry man with no mask, odd encounter at a Golden Pantry

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following incidents:. On May 5, a deputy was dispatched to a location on Georgia Highway 316 at McNutt Creek Road, where a disabled vehicle was blocking traffic. An off-duty Lawrenceville police officer called in about the problem. The deputy arrived and determined the vehicle had an electrical issue, but also saw the driver in possession of a burned straw that raised suspicions. The man didn’t want to be searched, but a pat-down revealed a Glock 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds in his underwear. The 22-year-old Madison man, a convicted felon who was not allowed to carry firearms, was taken to jail.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Georgia sheriff warning about crime ring targeting Asian, Indian residents

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff's deputies in Oconee County warn they've learned about an organized crime ring that's targeting members of the Asian and Indian community. The sheriff tells FOX 5 the criminal group typically goes after the homes of business owners or citizens who may have a large amount of money or valuables in their home.
Athens, GAsandiegouniontribune.com

At Athens Varsity, answer to ‘What’ll ya have?’ is bulldozer

ATHENS, Ga. — Chili dogs, onion rings and frosted orange milkshakes could soon be in shorter supply for students at the University of Georgia. The Athens Banner-Herald reports The Varsity has applied for permission to tear down its decades-old Athens location. Athens-Clarke Commissioner Melissa Link said the Gordy family, which...
Oconee County, GAFireEngineering.com

Woman Faces Charges in Crash that Killed Athens (GA) Paramedic

Athens Banner-Herald, Ga. May 13—A Statham woman was arrested recently on a vehicular homicide charge stemming from a wreck last year that claimed the life of a paramedic with National EMS in Athens. The wreck occurred about 12:15 a.m. Sept. 19 on Georgia Highway 316 in Oconee County when the...