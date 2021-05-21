Oconee County GA blotter: Situations heat up at a Waffle House and a gas pump

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following incidents:. On May 5, a deputy was dispatched to a location on Georgia Highway 316 at McNutt Creek Road, where a disabled vehicle was blocking traffic. An off-duty Lawrenceville police officer called in about the problem. The deputy arrived and determined the vehicle had an electrical issue, but also saw the driver in possession of a burned straw that raised suspicions. The man didn’t want to be searched, but a pat-down revealed a Glock 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds in his underwear. The 22-year-old Madison man, a convicted felon who was not allowed to carry firearms, was taken to jail.