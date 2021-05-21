Oconee County GA blotter: Situations heat up at a Waffle House and a gas pump
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. DOG ABUSE CLAIM: On May 14, a deputy met with a 21-year-old resident of Athens Ridge Apartments who believes her dog was abused by one of her roommates. The woman explained she left her dog in the woman’s care overnight and when she returned, she noticed the dog’s behavior had changed drastically. She took the dog to a veterinarian who discovered the pet had bruising to its belly, swollen testicles and an injured eye and paw. The suspect has denied the abuse.www.onlineathens.com