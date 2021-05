She didn’t always make it nice. Luann de Lesseps opened up about how The Real Housewives of New York City is different now that Dorinda Medley is no longer on the show. “[This season] was a little less angry. I hate to say it because there was a lot of anger and a lot of [negativity] and I love Dorinda. It’s just the way it panned out,” the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively. “With the [Tinsley Mortimer] thing, it was kind of a negative energy.”