Before, she hid her identity. Now, she’s proudly queer, working to empower the LGBTQ community

We as a community are calling for greater police misconduct accountability. Police profiling amongst queer people is on the rise, according to a news report released Thursday by the Williams Institute. The report states that, in a public setting, queer individuals were six times more likely than straight, cisgender individuals to be stopped. After researchers analyzed data from the Generation Study and the Police-Public Contact Survey, their results indicated queer people are 6 percent more likely to be stopped than the cisgender people at 1 percent.