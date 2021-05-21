Before, she hid her identity. Now, she’s proudly queer, working to empower the LGBTQ community
Black women are building movements in Memphis. MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is spotlighting women whose names may not be easily recognizable but who are forces in the fight for voting rights, access to health care, criminal justice reform and other critical issues. Gwendolyn Clemons is the fifth of six women in our series, “Unsung, Unbowed, Unstoppable,” who are being profiled over three months, all nominated by their peers and our staff.mlk50.com