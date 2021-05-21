newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Before, she hid her identity. Now, she’s proudly queer, working to empower the LGBTQ community

By Celeste Williams
Posted by 
MLK50
MLK50
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Black women are building movements in Memphis. MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is spotlighting women whose names may not be easily recognizable but who are forces in the fight for voting rights, access to health care, criminal justice reform and other critical issues. Gwendolyn Clemons is the fifth of six women in our series, “Unsung, Unbowed, Unstoppable,” who are being profiled over three months, all nominated by their peers and our staff.

mlk50.com
MLK50

MLK50

Memphis, TN
311
Followers
213
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

 https://mlk50.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Domestic Violence#Lgbtq Community#Gay Community#Empowering Women#Transgender Women#Trans Women#Hepconnect#Glaad Media Awards#The Unleashed Academy#Memphis Police#Lemoyne Owen College#Strayer University#Lgbtq People#Queer People#Queer Friends#Identity#Gay People#Mainstream Religion#Hiv Aids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
MLK50

Toiling together: Activist looks to empower Black communities to make real change

Black women are building movements in Memphis. MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is spotlighting women whose names may not be easily recognizable but who are forces in the fight for voting rights, access to health care, criminal justice reform and other critical issues. Kendra Lee is the fourth of six women in our series, “Unsung, Unbowed, Unstoppable,” who are being profiled over three months, all nominated by their peers and our staff.
Minoritieshudsonvalleypress.com

Covid’s Impact on the LGBTQ+ Community

There was something special that happened Thursday evening in the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Center’s panel; a sense of hope. Optimistic eyes and open hearts were of those who joined in on the panel that covered Covid-related topics that directly impacted the queer community and outside of it. Hope for obtaining normalcy and continuing to help one another was strongly expressed by speakers. The panel touched upon dating, finding one’s identity and finding a sense of community with others.
MinoritiesParents Magazine

How to Explain Pride Month to Your Child

Pride Month, honored throughout the month of June in the U.S., is a time reserved for commemorating the LGBTQ civil rights movement and uplifting the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. "Pride presents an opportunity for families to gather and show support for our loved ones," says...
Memphis, TNPosted by
MLK50

This Memphis defense lawyer carries on her family’s civil rights legacy

Black women are building movements in Memphis. MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is spotlighting women whose names may not be easily recognizable, but who are forces in the fight for voting rights, access to health care, criminal justice reform and on other critical issues. Kamilah Turner is the third of six women in our series, “Unsung, Unbowed, Unstoppable,” who are being profiled over three months, all nominated by their peers and our staff.
MinoritiesNext Avenue

What's Ahead for LGBTQ Senior Housing?

From 2001 to 2004, Bonnie McGowan found herself dealing with a lengthy discrimination lawsuit. She had purchased 157 acres in New Mexico with plans to build an LGBTQ-friendly retirement village and was promptly sued by the surrounding community. McGowan and her lawyers were able to demonstrate that a housing development that would be accepting to gay, lesbian and trans residents would not be discriminatory against heterosexual families who lived nearby.
Minoritiesoutfrontmagazine.com

LGBTQ Folks Demand Police Accountability in Face of Prejudice

We as a community are calling for greater police misconduct accountability. Police profiling amongst queer people is on the rise, according to a news report released Thursday by the Williams Institute. The report states that, in a public setting, queer individuals were six times more likely than straight, cisgender individuals to be stopped. After researchers analyzed data from the Generation Study and the Police-Public Contact Survey, their results indicated queer people are 6 percent more likely to be stopped than the cisgender people at 1 percent.
MinoritiesThe Hill

LGBTQ+ groups warn America is in 'state of crisis' over rights

So far in 2021, eight bills advocates call anti-LGBTQ+ have been enacted, and 10 more are being considered. 2021 is shaping up to have more anti-LGBTQ+ laws passed than any other year. A lot of the bills revolve around trans people playing sports and allowing doctors to refuse to perform...
Minoritiescsusmchronicle.com

Students discuss anti-Blackness in the Latinx community

The [email protected] Center and Black Students Center collaborated on “Anti-Blackness in the Latinx Community” on April 29, a Zoom conversation about colorism and racism in Hispanic culture. According to the PowerPoint presented by staff from the [email protected] Center, anti-Blackness is defined as, “resistant or antagonistic against values and...
MinoritiesSt. Louis American

Black Men Build unites Black men in community organizing, brotherhood

From a constant news cycle revealing more and more Black people killed by police officers, to the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 and the first months of this year have been tough for minority communities. Last year set an unprecedented tone; it especially plagued daily problems in Black...
Minoritieslegalnews.com

Attorney to discuss 'The History of LGBTQ Rights' during online program

As part of its online Community Conversations series, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School will present “The History of LGBTQ Rights” on Friday, June 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Speaking on the topic will be ACLU of Michigan attorney Jay Kaplan. Since June is PRIDE month, Kaplan will discuss...
MinoritiesDaily Item

Bucknell leaders condemn students who tried to break into LGBTQ residence

Bucknell University officials condemned a group of male students who tried to break into the school's LGBTQ-friendly and gender-neutral residence late Thursday night and have launched two investigations into the incident, including a review of the university's public safety response. A letter to the campus community from University president John...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: A Tribute to Mothers with Inspiration from Maya Angelou

You wouldn’t think any possible controversy could append itself to that day, except that we are living in preternaturally contentious times. Two days ago, Rep. Cori Bush, a freshman Democrat from St. Louis, was testifying about racial disparities in health care, focusing specifically on childbirth. While describing her own medical experiences, Bush used the unwieldy phrase “birthing people” instead of “mothers.” Apparently, this was an awkward attempt to use inclusive language.
Minoritiesascd.org

How to Have Justice-Centered Conversations

In 2021, there are a record number of proposed laws and policies attacking the rights of LGBTQ+ people across the United States. A large portion of the bills are targeted at trans youth, preventing trans women and girls’ participation in sports consistent with their gender identity, as well as blockades to gender-affirming healthcare. Some are already signed into law. It is highly likely that these conversations will show up in our classrooms, both remote and in person.
Minoritiesslowlyboiledfrog.com

Hard to Tell Who is More Full of Crap

A contest between Heritage Foundation and Alliance Defending Freedom for the most dishonest transphobia. Heritage Foundation is former home of insane anti-trans warrior Ryan T. Anderson. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is the legal group deemed an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (and for good cause). According...
MinoritiesPride Source

Being a Trans-Affirming Parent is Support, Not Abuse

I’ve posted quite a bit about trans kids, but I haven’t talked about their parents. Republicans are characterizing parents like me as dangerous, reckless, abusive and, in some cases, worthy of incarceration. Since they’ve spent so much time talking about us, I would like to weigh in on my own behalf and on behalf of affirming parents everywhere.
Memphis, TNPosted by
MLK50

The questions were tame, the answers predictable and in at least one case, progressive

Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, who would be Memphis’ police chief and the first Black woman in that role, fielded relatively innocuous, pre-screened questions during an hourlong virtual forum Friday. Reporter Hannah Grabenstein watched the event, in which NAACP Memphis chapter executive director Vickie Terry posed the questions to Davis, who is currently police chief in Durham, North Carolina. Here are some key moments.
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

Creating Gender-Affirming Spaces Literally Saves LGBTQ Kids’ Lives

Using a transgender or nonbinary kid’s preferred pronouns can quite literally save their life, according to a new survey published Wednesday by The Trevor Project. The organization, which offers crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth, found that trans and nonbinary kids attempt suicide at much lower rates when adults use their preferred pronouns and when they’re able to change their gender marker on identification documents.
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Community engages in project to examine centuries of racism

For the past two months, about 100 Waunakee community members have been engaged in a community learning project, exploring systemic racism within the United States. Led by diversity and equity consultants Percy Brown Jr. and Rainey Briggs, the group met via Zoom six times between March and May and discussed chapters of Joe R. Feagin’s “The White Racial Frame: Centuries of Racial Framing and Counter-Framing” in breakout groups during each session.