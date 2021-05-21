Mom Was Told Her Baby Died 30 Years Ago. Today, She Learned The Truth
When Tina Bejarano was an impressionable teenager, she was separated from the supportive members of her family. Her abusive mother took her away from everyone else she knew and loved and forced Tina to live with her and her stepfather. During those formative years, events happened so fast that Tina can barely keep things straight in her memory. But one thing was without a doubt – at age seventeen, Tina gave birth to a baby girl.lansingdaily.com