Mom Was Told Her Baby Died 30 Years Ago. Today, She Learned The Truth

Dr. Nadia Chaudhri is being praised on Twitter after she did something no mother should ever have to do. Say a potential goodbye to their child. Chaudhri, who's battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer, broke it to her 6-year-old son that she was dying from cancer. Chaudhri had been seeking treatment for ovarian cancer and underwent a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy only to find out that cancer had returned this week. The 43-year-old is a neuroscientist and a professor from Montreal, Canada. "Once ovarian cancer returns, it’s considered a terminal diagnosis," said Chaudhri, reported Good Morning America. "There is no treatment. You’re just buying time."