newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs thoughts and takeaways after tough Game 1 loss

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of Leafs-Habs Game 1, I published an article about creating offence in the post-season and the importance of getting off the wall and to the inside. I noted the Leafs did that better than any team in the NHL this past season, leading the league in total chances and high danger chances created at 5-on-5. The key for them in Round 1 was to keep getting to those areas, and for Montreal it was to take those areas away.

www.sportsnet.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Joe Thornton
Person
William Nylander
Person
Riley Nash
Person
John Tavares
Person
Wayne Simmonds
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Go Game#End Game#The League#Leafs Habs Game#Habs#Maple Leafs Hot Stove#Twitter#Auston Matthews Just#Campbell#Toronto#Positive Moments#Loose Pucks#Hockey Iq#Things#Thoughts#5 On 5#Ice Times#Rebounds#Columbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Not ready to return Wednesday

Nash (knee) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Senators, per coach Sheldon Keefe, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Nash will have one more chance to get back on the ice before the playoffs in Friday's regular-season finale against the Jets. He would need to be removed from LTIR in order to do so.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Six-game, 10-point streak

Marner picked up two assists in a 5-1 win over the Canucks on Saturday. Marner has 10 points (four goals, six assists) on his current six-game point streak. His assists came on tape-to-tape dishes to Auston Matthews, the NHL's top goal scorer, who made no mistake with the passes. Marner is already scoring at just better than a point-per-game pace over his career (355 in 351 games). Given his chemistry with Matthews, Marner's per-game production is likely on the way up.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: On ice for practice

Nash (knee) is on the ice in a non-contact jersey for Wednesday's practice, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Wednesday marked the first time Nash has practiced with the Maple Leafs since being traded to Toronto on April 9, so he'll likely need some time to get into the swing of things before making his Leafs debut. At this point, it looks like that might not happen until postseason play gets underway.
NHLfantasypros.com

William Nylander with a power play goal in win over Montreal Wednesday

William Nylander potted a power play goal just 1:38 into the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead. Toronto would go on to win the contest 4-1 and be the first team in the Scotia North division to clinch a playoff berth. Fantasy Impact:. Nylander has produced...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Game-time call Wednesday

Foligno (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Foligno has missed the last two games due to his upper-body problem. Prior to sustaining his injury, the 33-year-old winger garnered four helpers in his previous five outings while dishing out 16 hits. Once back in the lineup, the BUffalo native could slot into a spot on the first line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner which would make him a top-end fantasy option.
NHLYardbarker

Marner’s Last Word on Maple Leafs’ Matthews’ Skill? He’s Fun to Play With

The Toronto Maple Leafs have to hope that the train keeps rolling down the tracks, because when Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner get going there’s simply no stopping them. Just when you think Matthews’ scoring will slow down, he doubles down on his Rocket Richard Trophy-clinching pace. Marner simply keeps finding and feeding him, and Matthews keeps obliging by scoring goal after goal – again and again and …
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Have Roster Decisions to Make for Playoffs

After defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 last Wednesday, the Maple Leafs secured their spot for the playoffs for the fifth time in the last five seasons. While the previous appearances resulted in early exits, the Maple Leafs are poised for a deep run. They’re in the midst of a five-game winning streak and have led the North Division for majority of the season. After making key additions at the trade deadline, they look to secure their first division title since 1999-00.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Barabanov, Kladno, Nash

Usually, when a pending free agent moves at the trade deadline, it’s away from a struggling team to chase the Stanley Cup with a contender. In Alexander Barabanov’s case, it was the exact opposite, going from the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs to the sub-.500 San Jose Sharks. That move has proven to be a great one for the 26-year-old forward though as he is finally getting a chance in the NHL and has two points in two games to show for it.
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens @ Maple Leafs game recap: Habs run out of steam after early lead

Looking for a win to just about secure their playoff berth, the Montreal Canadiens rolled into Toronto for their final regular season matchup with the Maple Leafs. Toronto ran rampant on the back of a four-goal first period against Cayden Primeau on Thursday night, so Montreal was looking to even the score.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Most Surprising Players: THW Readers Weigh In

At the beginning of this last week, with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ regular season having fewer than 10 games remaining, I wrote a post looking back at this season to review who I believed were the three most surprising Maple Leafs’ players. Obviously, such a post is subjective. I expect other Maple Leafs’ fans would probably list other players who for them were as surprising as my list of three – Jason Spezza, T.J. Brodie, and Rasmus Sandin.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Injury & Roster Update: Andersen, Foligno, Hyman & Nash

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to play the Montreal Canadiens tonight, a number of reports have come out about key Maple Leafs’ players’ injuries. In this post, I’ll share the latest news about starting goalie Frederik Andersen, newcomer Nick Foligno, and hard-working winger Zach Hyman. Item One: There’s a...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Maple Leafs start playoffs tune-up with final game vs. Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night with preparation for the playoffs in mind. The Maple Leafs (35-13-6, 76 points) have clinched first place in the North Division and could use the final two games of the regular season to work injured players back into the lineup.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens for game 1 on May 20

Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, CBC Television, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada, Sportsnet. The first two games are set for 7:30 and 7 p.m. with both on CBC as well as Sportsnet. All CBC games should be available at CBC Gem to stream in Canada for free. One week today, it...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Reviewing Kyle Dubas’ Time With the Toronto Maple Leafs So Far

Most would agree that Dubas’ work with RFA’s is the worst aspect of his tenure. I’d tend to agree with most people on this. However, I maybe wouldn’t declare him to be an absolute train wreck with it. There are signings where he definitely overpaid, and there are others that came in at fair value. Let’s review these signings.
NHLweyburnreview.com

Matthews scores 37th and 38th goals of the season, Leafs down Canucks 5-1

TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have been close friends off the ice since arriving in the NHL. Their connection on it has reached new heights in 2021. Matthews finished off a pair of Marner setups to score his NHL-best 37th and 38th goals of the season Saturday as the Maple Leafs downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 for their fifth straight win.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ News & Roster Moves: Marner, Matthews, Hyman & Liljegren

What can you say about the great Toronto Maple Leafs twosome of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews? Probably last night’s starting Maple Leafs’ goalie Jack Campbell wrapped it up best when he lauded the duo not only for their skill but also for their team-oriented play. After the team’s 5-1...