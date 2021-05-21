Maple Leafs thoughts and takeaways after tough Game 1 loss

On the morning of Leafs-Habs Game 1, I published an article about creating offence in the post-season and the importance of getting off the wall and to the inside. I noted the Leafs did that better than any team in the NHL this past season, leading the league in total chances and high danger chances created at 5-on-5. The key for them in Round 1 was to keep getting to those areas, and for Montreal it was to take those areas away.