newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

EPA Grants Emergency Exemption for Coffee Leaf Rust Fungicide in Hawaii

By Nick Brown
dailycoffeenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted a request from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) to allow the use of a chemical fungicide in the state’s emerging battle against coffee leaf rust disease. Coffee leaf rust, which has popped up in nearly every country or region in...

dailycoffeenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kona Coffee#Green Coffee#Hdoa#German#Basf#Hboa#Hawaii Coffee Growers#Hawaii Coffee Farmers#Permanent Epa Approval#Crops#Soybeans#Wheat#Strawberries#Quarantines#Tomatoes#Latin America#Maui#Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Rust
Related
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

3 Indiana communities get EPA grants to address brownfields

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Three Indiana communities are getting a share of $1.4 million in federal grants to help clean up or assess pollution at properties in old industrial sites known as brownfields. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the cities of Bloomington and Union City would get $300,000 grants...
Agriculturesky963.com

USDA to invest $15 Million in the Future of Conservation through Innovation Grants Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and innovation to address our nation’s water quality, air quality, soil health and wildlife habitat challenges, all while improving agricultural operations. This year, funded CIGs will focus on climate-smart strategies for water resources, soil health (focused on carbon sequestration and climate resilience), nutrient management, grazing lands conservation and strategies to increase conservation adoption. “Through Conservation Innovation Grants, we’re able to co-invest with partners on the next generation of agricultural conservation solutions,” said Terrance O. Rudolph, state conservationist for Georgia. “Using creative problem solving and innovation, CIG partners work to address our nation’s most pressing natural resource concerns, all while helping to ensure the health and longevity of American agriculture.” All U.S.-based non-Federal entities and individuals are eligible to apply. Proposals must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59pm on July 19, 2021. Complete funding announcement information can be accessed through the Conservation Innovation Grants webpage.
AgricultureSeattle Times

USDA will begin making debt relief payments to minority farmers in June

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that it will begin making loan forgiveness payments in June to thousands of minority farmers as part of the Biden administration’s $4 billion debt relief program. The initiative, part of the $1.9 trillion economic relief package that Congress passed in March, has been...
Orient, OHLima News

Carbon storage offers hope for climate, cash for farmers

ORIENT, Ohio — The rye and rapeseed that Rick Clifton cultivated in central Ohio were coming along nicely — until his tractor rumbled over the flat, fertile landscape, spraying it with herbicides. These crops weren’t meant to be eaten, but to occupy the ground between Clifton’s soybean harvest last fall...
Florida Statehometownnewsbrevard.com

EPA offering grants to monitor beach water quality

FLORIDA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that $470,000 in grant funding is available to Florida's coastal communities to support beach water quality monitoring and public notification programs. The funds are meant to be used to monitor beaches for indicators of fecal bacteria, identify local pollution sources,...
Agriculturefoe.org

Legal Petition Urges EPA to Assess Pesticides’ Harms to Soil Health

WASHINGTON— The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Earth U.S. filed a formal legal petition today urging the Environmental Protection Agency to incorporate a robust assessment of harm to soil ecosystems in pesticide regulatory decisions. Sixty-seven groups advocating for public health, environmental justice, human rights, chemical reform, faith,...
Montana Stateekalakaeagle.com

Montana farmers encouraged to participate in wheat & barley varieties survey

The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into the characteristics that are...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

The Environmental and Nutritional Impact of Removing Dairy Cattle

The United States dairy industry is a major contributor to the US food and nutrient supply. Dairy products are a major source of protein, calcium, and many essential vitamins not just in the US but all over the world. The US dairy industry also accounts for 16 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions from all of US agriculture, and contributes roughly 1.58 percent of the total US greenhouse gas emissions.
AgricultureMarietta Daily Journal

New kind of wheat draws pollutants from soil, water

The soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota is almost entirely clean three years after a new type of wheat was planted on the surface. The perennial wheat, called Kernza, was grown just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from soybeans by 86%.
AgricultureWIS-TV

Secret Subsidies: Payments to farms allowed to stretch far beyond rural America, sowing concern about who gets what

(InvestigateTV) - Billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars are directed each year to the country’s farms to help keep agriculture afloat when times get tough. But the federal government is sending millions of these subsidy dollars in the names of people who live and work hundreds of miles from the farms that get the money. Though they are supposed to be actively engaged in the farm’s work, it is unclear how or if they actually are.
Agriculturegoldrushcam.com

USDA to Purchase $159.4 Million in Nutritious Consumer-Ready Seafood and More for Food Assistance Programs

May 17, 2021 - WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week announced it will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs, including charitable institutions. These purchases are being made utilizing funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (Pub. L. 74-320), as amended (Section 32). This is one of many actions USDA is taking to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and worsened food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri StatePosted by
Grist

The EPA just accused Missouri’s environmental agency of violating the Civil Rights Act

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has preliminarily ruled that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is in violation of Title VI under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Federal investigators found that the state agency failed to comply with several nondiscrimination requirements, such as ensuring that everyone — including those who aren’t proficient in English — can participate in public comment periods, not having a staff person for handling Title VI complaints, and lacking an official notice of nondiscrimination.
Agriculturewxxv25.com

USDA approves shrimp-buy program to help distressed seafood industry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday commitment to purchase an additional $25 million in wild-caught shrimp that should benefit the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to a press release from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. The USDA announced the purchase of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild-caught shrimp through its Section...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

COVID-19 clusters are emerging on several islands in Hawaii

A number of COVID-19 clusters that have popped up this week on different islands reveal many workers in high-risk environments remain unvaccinated and are spreading it to other unvaccinated co-workers and students. The state Department of Health this week is investigating several COVID-19 clusters associated with a luau production company...
PoliticsAndover Townsman

EPA to award wetland development grants

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it expects to award up to 18 grants or cooperative agreements for wetland program development in Region 3, which includes West Virginia. The agency description of the cooperative agreement states: "Wetland Program Development Grants (WPDGs) assist state, territorial, tribal, local government agencies and...
Hawaii Statebigislandnow.com

Millions in Education Grants Available For Hawaii Schools

Gov. David Ige and the his Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Advisory Group on Wednesday announced that $4 million in innovation grants is available for public, private, charter schools, institutions of higher education and other educational entities (including museums and cultural centers). The grants aim to fund innovative initiatives that address...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EPA approves AZterknot fungicide

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved AZterknot fungicide from Vive Crop Protection. AZterknot fungicide is the world’s first three-way fungicide combination that harnesses the benefits of biologicals, the performance of chemistry and the ease of Allosperse, say Vive officials. Allosperse is proprietary nano-polymer technology developed by Vive Crop Protection that...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EPA issues emergency fuel waiver in states hit by Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Pipeline expected to be substantially restored by end of week. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a one-week emergency fuel waiver for select states impacted by the Colonial Pipeline closure that removes vapor pressure requirements for reformulated gasoline sold in areas of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Not registered?. Receive...