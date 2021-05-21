newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UPDATE 2-Argentina's key grains port snarled after strike over vaccine access

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

BUENOS AIRES, May 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's main grains port of Rosario was snarled on Friday in the aftermath of a 48-hour strike by tugboat captains and other workers managing the flow of agricultural cargo ships, who are demanding access to COVID-19 vaccines, port authorities said. Seven ships - six...

www.agriculture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Water#Europe#Port Authorities#Water Restrictions#Strike#Severe Weather#2 Argentina#Buenos Aires#Reuters#Panamax#Argentine#South American#Marguerita Choy Rrb#Chamber Of Port#Port Operators#Agricultural Cargo Ships#Congestion#Export Dollars#Port Managers#Covid 19 Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
TrafficPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Sri Lanka halts trains, buses to curb virus

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka halted passenger trains and buses for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. The ban is effective from Friday night until Tuesday morning. However, it...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Brazil working to contain Indian coronavirus variant in northern state

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s health minister said on Friday the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in India in the northern state of Maranhao, which has detected the country’s first cases. One crew member of a cargo ship, anchored at...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

WTO chief calls for diversification of vaccine production

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization said Thursday it is of paramount importance to diversify vaccine manufacturing and to have more production taking place in Africa and Latin America to contain the pandemic. On the eve of a global health summit in Rome, WTO Director-General...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's BRF mulls local Chinese meat production as trade booms

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF , the world's largest chicken exporter, is looking for opportunities to grow in the Chinese market, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said on Thursday. China, Brazil's largest trading partner, is one of BRF's main markets and accounts for more than 30% of...
Labor IssuesAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentine port workers say to hold another 48-hour strike next week

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's grains exports remained paralyzed on Thursday due to a strike by port workers demanding to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the labor groups threatening another 48-hour work stoppage next week. Argentina's Port and Maritime Activities chamber told Reuters the strike on Wednesday and...
AmericasVoice of America

Brazil Environment Minister Investigated on Suspicion of Illegal Timber Exports

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday authorized an investigation into Environmental Minister Ricardo Salles and members of his agency on suspicion of running a timber trafficking ring that sent illegal exports to the United States and Europe. In a statement, the Federal Police said the court issued 35 search-and-seizure warrants carried...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Tensions build in Argentina’s farm sector over government meat export ban

Reuters reports that Argentina’s main producer groups issued a joint statement saying that would cease livestock trading on 18 May. The South American country's center-left Peronist government unveiled the “emergency measure” to tamp down high inflation on 17 May, putting it on a potential collision course with the powerful farm sector that drives exports.
Public Healthmymixfm.com

Argentina’s gravediggers plead for vaccines as death toll climbs

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Ernesto Fabián Aguirre, a gravedigger in the Memorial cemetery in the suburbs of Argentine capital Buenos Aires, feels like he is going into battle every day as the country’s coronavirus death toll mounts amid a new wave of infections. Argentina’s gravediggers are threatening to strike over...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina halts meat exports for 30 days amid inflation fears

BUENOS AIRES, May 17 (Reuters) - Argentina announced a 30-day halt on meat exports on Monday amid rising prices that have spooked the government as it struggles with runaway inflation ahead of key mid-term elections at the end of the year. The government said it would implement the emergency measure...
Labor Issuesmarinelink.com

Santos Port Workers Delay Strike Threat

Union workers at Brazil's Santos port on Tuesday delayed a possible strike until next month, amid demands to know how soon they will be vaccinated against COVID-19, a union official said. Santos is South America's largest port and critical to Brazil's commodities exports. Union workers held a meeting on Tuesday...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

No pandemic end in sight with raging outbreaks in India, Brazil

Fresh coronavirus waves showed no sign of abating Saturday as devastating surges in India and Brazil pushed daily infections and deaths to record levels. Despite the rollout of vaccines in many countries, Covid-19 is still wreaking destruction around the world, with close to 3.2 million lives lost and known infections soaring past 150 million. Asia has recorded the bulk of new cases, driven largely by the surge in India. The crushing outbreak, which now accounts for more than 40 percent of the world's new infections, has overwhelmed the South Asian nation's healthcare system and depleted critical oxygen supplies. Authorities on Saturday opened India's massive vaccination programme to all adults, but many states do not have enough doses to meet demand despite a freeze on exports of shots produced locally.