The Crowley Boxing Club recently traveled to Pine Bluff, Arkansas to compete in the “Boxing Back in the Bluff” competition hosted by Gloves Not Guns. The event saw CBC’s O’Tyron Woods best John Gonzalez of Ashley County Boxing Club of Crossett, Arkansas. In his debut, Byron “B.J.” Scott defeated Devon Anguiano of Straightright Boxing of Little Rocke, Arkansas. Traveling with the team werre, from left, coach Saja Hoffpauir, Woods, Scott and coach Arthur Scott.