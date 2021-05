The UK government has finally announced its “green list” – the select band of destinations from where returning travellers need not quarantine upon arrival back into the UK.Part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) traffic light system, which will allow the resumption of international leisure travel in England from 17 May, the green list is initially comprised of just 12 places.These are considered to carry the lowest risk in terms of travellers reintroducing Covid infections – and in particular virus variants of concern – back into the UK.However, many of the “green” countries’ borders are currently closed to British travellers,...