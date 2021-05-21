Cintra launches Database Anywhere and Database Freedom programs
NEW YORK and LONDON (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Cintra, the enterprise cloud architecture specialist, today launches its Database Anywhere and Database Freedom programs. Database Anywhere provides a fast, low-risk route for customers to migrate applications running on Oracle to a private, hybrid or multi-cloud architecture. Oracle Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure public clouds are all viable options. Database Freedom enables customers to free themselves from legacy database investments, enabling migrations to modern alternatives, such as Oracle Autonomous Database, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Google BigQuery or MongoDB.