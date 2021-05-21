newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Suspect charged for shooting at South Side gay, trans bar

By Shared by Charlie Dwyer
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a popular South Side gay bar. Today, May 21, 2021, at 2:15 am, Columbus Patrol Officers were dispatched to Boscoes, at 1224 S. High St., on the report of a shooting. The suspect left prior to arrival. Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims. 32-year-old Jonathan Llanos was transported in stable condition to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot. The second victim, 47-year-old Timothy Little, had suffered a minor injury to his upper arm.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Bar#Victim Of Shooting#The Assault#County Jail#Felonious Assault#Columbus Patrol Officers#Boscoes#Suspect#South Side#Franklin County#Home#Photos Courtesy#Bruck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Google
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Teen arrested for San Antonio robbery, shooting

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Yesterday, Central Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of King Willam for a shooting. The suspect, later identified as Juan Solorio, is accused of shooting the 51-year-old victim after a disturbance. Shortly after the shooting, Solorio is accused of robbing a couple of their vehicle at gunpoint in the 200 block of Madison and then fleeing in the stolen vehicle. About two hours later, South Patrol Officers arrested Solorio in the 600 block of Recio after he wrecked out the stolen vehicle. He was booked in the Bexar County Jail for Aggravated Robbery charges and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim was last listed in critical but stable condition.
Frederick, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Shots fired, one man struck in Frederick

FREDERICK, MD – FCSO deputies responded to the 7000 block of Bradshaw Court in Frederick at approximately 3:05 p.m. today for a call of shots fired.One male victim has been identified and is being treated. Deputies are currently looking for one Black male suspect in his mid-20’s wearing a red sweatshirt, blue gym shorts, white high top shoes, white socks. He is approximately 6-foot-tall, has a slender build, with a crew cut haircut. He may be in a 2010-2017 blue Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows. We will continue to update our social media pages as soon as we find out more information.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Two charged after 2-year-old girl shot 3-year-old boy in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old girl by a 3-year-old boy that occurred just before midnight on Friday night in Lakeland. The young victim was shot one-time in her upper left chest, and is currently in critical but stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health. She suffered severe injuries to her internal organs.
Trenton, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Murder charge filed against gunman who shot and killed Trenton driver

TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with the recent murder of David Williams, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported today. Tyrell Williams, 20, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Trenton by members of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force. (Defendant is not related to the victim.) He is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

21-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Bear Friday night

Bear – The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred late Friday night. The crash occurred around 11:47 p.m., Friday May 21, 2021, as a 21-year-old Middletown man was operating a 2017 Honda CBR1000 northbound on Bear Corbitt Road (SR7) north of Wrangle Hill Road (SR72) at an apparent high rate of speed. The motorcyclist began to brake in response to a separate motorcycle entering Bear Corbitt Road ahead of him. This caused his motorcycle to enter into a high-speed wobble and drive off of the east side of the roadway into a grassy area. The right side of the motorcycle sideswiped a utility pole located on the east side of the roadway and then traveled up a grassy berm where it then hit two small landscaping trees. The motorcycle then fell on its side and slid across the entrance into the newly constructed industrial park and came to a stop in a wooded area north of the entrance. The operator was ejected from his motorcycle and slid across the parking lot entrance where he struck a raised curb.
Hemet, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Pregnant mom, bystander shot dead in crossfire during eight-woman gunfight

HEMET, CA – A mom who was an innocent bystander in a gunfight between eight women was shot dead in Hemet Tuesday evening. Police here said that just before 6 pm, a group of several females began fighting in the 1200 block of Valencia Avenue in the city of Hemet. The Hemet Police Department began receiving calls about the fight that had grown to involve no less than six to eight people.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Shore News Network

EMT crew survives crash with DWI driver blowing stop sign

LAS CRUCES, NM – A pair of emergency medical technicians escaped serious injury after their ambulance was struck by a vehicle and rolled onto its side Thursday evening. The two EMTs, working for American Medical Response ambulance services, were both transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening.