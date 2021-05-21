Suspect charged for shooting at South Side gay, trans bar
COLUMBUS, OH – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a popular South Side gay bar. Today, May 21, 2021, at 2:15 am, Columbus Patrol Officers were dispatched to Boscoes, at 1224 S. High St., on the report of a shooting. The suspect left prior to arrival. Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims. 32-year-old Jonathan Llanos was transported in stable condition to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot. The second victim, 47-year-old Timothy Little, had suffered a minor injury to his upper arm.www.shorenewsnetwork.com