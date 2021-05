The J.V. Fletcher Library is located at 50 Main St., Westford. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. In observance of Memorial Day, the library will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29 and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 31. The library will reopen on June 1.