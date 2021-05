The Bears have a new rookie quarterback in Justin Fields, play in four primetime games, plus Thanksgiving, and will play 17 regular season games for the first time (along with every other team) in NFL history. With other big-time shakeups around the league, it’s not hard to find a compelling storyline for each and every matchup on the Bears 2021 schedule. But not every game can be the most exciting game, so when looking at the full slate, here are the five games we’ve got circled on our calendar: