Meet Henry Woo Jr., the trainer who helped Khem Birch expand his game

This is too good to be true. Another two-day vacation? Things are getting weird. But, with most key players finally well-rested, and due to the emergence of new faces, the Raptors are in the midst of a four-game winning-streak. Freddie Gillespie, by the way, is as entertaining off the court and he is on it. Now, usually I’d say this is an easy W for the Raps but that’s just not the case. The New York Knicks are for real this season. Julius Randle is thriving as the leading star in Madison Square Garden, Tom Thibodeau is flourishing in his dream job, and the young Knickerbockers, currently on an eight-game winning-streak of their own, are 32-27 as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. So what will it take for Kyle Lowry and co. to pull out win number 25 and inch closer to the playoff picture?