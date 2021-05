Reading has always been a part of my life. For as long as I can remember I have been able to bring the words in a novel to life in my head. In elementary school, I started off with Junie B. Jones books and never looked back. Between middle school and high school, I found some of the best young adult novels, and I have continued to read them ever since. Now that I am 20 and in college, I have started to notice a problem: I feel slightly too old for young adult books and slightly too young for most adult books.