High school boys' lacrosse: Having fun, gaining experience is the priority for the Bulldogs this spring

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFITCHBURG — Looking at the big picture. That may be the best way to view the 2021 season for the Monty Tech boys’ lacrosse team. The team has struggled out of the gate in this quick, compressed and shortened season, winning just one of its first six games. A look beyond the won-loss record, however, shows that 14 of the 20 players on the current varsity roster should return for next season. In addition, win or lose, the Bulldogs are again playing games.

