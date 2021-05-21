newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

3 Transformative Digital Strategies to Take Your Business to the Next Level in 2021

By Pritom Das
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChange is constant in all facets of life, and business is certainly not an exception. As circumstances change, businesses must adapt to the new state of affairs in order to continue operating in an efficient and profitable manner. The process of planning and implementing those major paradigm shifts that typically take place over the course of many years is what is referred to as business transformation.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Digital Technologies#Digitization#Business Strategies#Mobile Strategies#Marketing Strategies#Lean Six Sigma#Chatbots#Business Transformation#Business Leaders#Cloud Computing Solutions#Analytics Software#Data Analytics#Derive Valuable Insights#Businesses#Advanced Tech Tasks#Individual Customers#Large Scale Information#Industries#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

x15ventures, a Venture Scaling Initiative by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Launches Platform for Helping Digital Businesses

which is Commonwealth Bank of Australia‘s venture-scaling division, has introduced a stand-alone or independent platform for helping new digital initiatives and business owners with fulfilling regulatory, risk and compliance requirements – which are part of scaling operations. The “xStack” platform is based on a tech platform that operates separately...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

4 Ways To Build A Stronger Employer Brand

How do you get started developing an employer brand? Hattie Ghaui, Research Director at Wiser, a firm that helps brands strengthen their employer brands, shares insight on how to begin the journey of developing an employer brand below. In a former article, she provided two examples of brands that improved their talent acquisition through employer branding and shared perspective on the process used to identify and maximize opportunities.
ComputersVentureBeat

What’s next: Machine learning at scale through unified modeling

Machine learning has become pervasive in businesses across industries as the technology has matured in recent years. A 2020 Deloitte study found that 67% of organizations surveyed have put machine learning to work, and 97% expected to deploy some form of it in the year ahead. With this expanding use, new considerations are emerging, namely the significant investment of resources needed for maintenance of models.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

The future of digital customer experience

We are organizing the “Future of Digital Customer Experience webinar” on May 24, 2021, at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET to understand how digital transformation impacts the future of customer experience and what steps companies can take to better their customer experience. In this new digital era, companies need to customize their...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Continued Momentum of GuideCX and Onboarding Implementation Platforms Drives Creation of New G2 Category: Client Onboarding

DRAPER, Utah (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. With the increased demand for purpose-built products, G2, the world’s top B2B software and services review website, has honored requests to create a new category: Client Onboarding. Highlighted within is GuideCX®, the Utah-based SaaS company that allows business professionals a seamless way to integrate their clients, offering simplicity in project management when it comes to inviting, guiding and engaging internal and customer teams.
SoftwareThe Drum

How to use robotic process automation to improve marketing efficiency

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Robotic process automation (RPA) empowers marketing teams to...
Economybizjournals

12 digital sales strategies businesses should adopt now

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. During the pandemic, business leaders and their sales teams have seen the rise of the digital marketplace. This shift means traditional sales methods such as in-person pitch meetings and lavish onsite presentations may not be possible — or even effective — when it comes to closing deals.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Digital Transformation Is About Processes Not Products

By Daniel Griggs, founder of ATX The Brand, a tech agency focused on solving problems, building businesses and strengthening communities. Over the past few years, the term “digital transformation” has become popular among entrepreneurs and business leaders. As technology advances and culture changes with it, more consumers are demanding online services and capabilities — and more companies are pivoting to try to meet the demand.
EconomyTechCrunch

Develop a buyer’s guide to educate your startup’s sales team and customers

This is especially the case when a solution doesn’t have many reference points and its significance may not be obvious. My view is simple — some buyers could use a walkthrough of the buying process. If you are building a singular product in a nascent market that necessitates forward-looking customers and want to drastically shorten sales cycles, I have a proposal: Create a buyer’s guide.
EconomyForbes

14 Tips For Ensuring Sustainable Business Growth

Businesses tend to grow in cycles, alternating between growth spurts and stagnation periods, which may not be a sustainable approach to ensuring long-term scaling. Additionally, the organization may be growing at a much faster rate than it can sustain in terms of customer service and staffing, with potentially devastating effects.
Small BusinessTechRepublic

IoT, AI, analytics and telematics can help small businesses improve their efficiency and bottom line

While many small companies might think they can't afford these technologies in their logistics, that's not the case, even for companies with only a few trucks. Richelieu Hardware operates a two-truck fleet consisting of one five-ton and one 18-wheeler. Richelieu is based in Ottawa, Ontario, but its fleet operation challenges are by no means unique to Canada. In the U.S., for example, 1.2 million companies use trucks, and 90% of them operate six or fewer trucks. If these smaller companies have to compete with larger firms that have the IT budgets to support full-scale logistics, Internet of Things and analytics, it's easy to get discouraged.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

4 Digital Strategies for Small Businesses Recovering Post-Pandemic

Small businesses have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first three quarters of 2020, the 50 largest companies in the U.S. saw their revenues grow by an average of 2 percent. Meanwhile, small businesses lost 12 percent of their revenues and more than 100,000 permanently closed. The Paycheck Protection Program hardly stanched the bleeding and was criticized for benefitting larger companies more than the small businesses it was intended for.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Litmus and Pluto7 Collaborate on Edge-to-Cloud Solution for AI in Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, today announced a partnership with Pluto7 to enable artificial intelligence in manufacturing with a complete edge-to-cloud solution. Litmus Edge collects data from any industrial asset and normalizes it for immediate use by Pluto7 for data science and machine learning applications on Google Cloud. The combined solution gives manufacturing customers immediate value from their edge data to build machine learning models and improve operations.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Live From RSAC: Is Digital Transformation Making AppSec Headless?

Chris Wysopal, Veracode Co-Founder and CTO, recently sat down with Tom Field, ISMG Senior Vice President of Editorial, for an executive interview at the RSA Conference 2021 to discuss if digital transformations are making application security (AppSec) ???headless.???. Headless AppSec is an interesting concept. AppSec was traditionally part of the...
Economyaithority.com

Medallia Unveils New Developer and Mid-Market Customer Experience Platforms

Medallia Go, an out-of-the-box customer experience platform for mid-size brands, and the Medallia Developer Platform announced at Experience 21. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced the launch of two new platforms, the Medallia Developer Platform and Medallia Go, an out-of-the-box customer experience platform for mid-size brands that is available now for select industries. Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khanna previewed the new platforms in her technology keynote today at Experience 21.
Businessmartechseries.com

Innovid Bolsters Investment in Identity and Measurement, Hiring Several Industry Vets to Drive Strategy and Continued Growth

Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, announced the hire of several key product, business development and industry vertical hires to help elevate and execute its vision for measurement and identity. Among them is Nielsen Marketing Cloud CTO Arik Shahar, who joins Innovid as SVP, Identity and Measurement, where he will refine the company’s identity strategy, and align data and measurement initiatives across product lines. Prior to Nielsen, Shahar was head of product at Exelate.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Swydo Founder Buys Back Digital Marketing Platform From DialogTech

Former Google Benelux Country Director Marc Duijndam Joins As Co-Owner, Helps Initiate Renewed Focus On Growth And Innovation. HILVERSUM, Netherlands, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Swydo, a global leader for digital marketing dashboards, reports and visualizations announced today the buyback of the company from DialogTech, based in Chicago, Illinois, US.