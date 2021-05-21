newsbreak-logo
U.S. specialty chemical markets expand in April, ACC says

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. specialty chemicals markets volumes rose 0.8% in April, continuing their recovery from the winter storms, according to data from the American Chemistry Council (ACC; Washington, D.C.; www.americanchemistry.com). Of the 28 specialty chemical segments monitored, 14 expanded, down from 22 in March, but up from three in February, ACC said. Eleven segments declined and two were flat. On a sequential basis, diffusion was 55%, off from 80% in March. Three segments showed gains of 1.0% or more.

