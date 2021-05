As senior citizens we want to commend Gov. Gavin Newsom for making us a central part of his “California for all” agenda. He recognizes that California’s population is aging rapidly. According to the California Department of Finance, in just 10 years, our state’s population will have nearly doubled with as many older adults as in 2010. This shift will be felt by all of us — young and old alike, while impacting our economy, our families, and our communities. His plan prepares us to meet the needs of this growing population.