The Biden administration is poised to absorb the Pentagon's 'slush fund'

By Laicie Heeley, opinion contributor
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 6, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he believes the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is likely to create "opportunities" to redirect Pentagon spending. "Certainly, any time you stop doing something that is this important and this big, it creates opportunities," he said. The statement was a signal that, in a major break with precedent, the Biden administration intends to simply roll excess war spending back into the Pentagon's base budget. As the wars come to an end, Congress should demand greater understanding and accountability for those funds, as well as the designation that allowed the money to grow outside recent budget caps. What's more, Congress should demand the topline savings Americans expect to enjoy at the end of a war.

