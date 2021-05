State Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, was recently appointed to the executive committee of the Louisiana Rural Caucus. “I am honored to be appointed to serve on the Executive Committee of the Louisiana Rural Caucus, where we can continue to work together for the people of rural Louisiana,” Jackson said. “Last year was challenging for us all, and this year serves as an opportunity to fix what has been broken and work for our communities. The Rural Caucus will work to ensure a voice for rural districts and work toward educating other members of the need to improve the economic and social well-being of rural Louisiana.”