newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Defense Plays Video of Mollie Tibbetts Murder Suspect Sleeping During Overnight Police Interview that Allegedly Produced Confession

By Aaron Keller
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense attorneys for Iowa murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera on Friday played video of the defendant dozing off for the better part of half an hour during a dark of night police interview. The recording, presented to the jury in fast forward mode, showed the defendant accused of stabbing college student Mollie Tibbetts taking a nap — invariably moving his feet, cradling his head in a comfortable position, using a baseball-style cap to shield his eyes, and eventually touching his head to the table — while the questioning officer was out of the room to fetch him a sandwich and a drink.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#A Confession#Defense Attorneys#Police Interrogation#Guns#Memphis Police#Spanish#Iowa City Police#Central Standard Time#Supreme Court#Night Police Interview#Suspect#Officer Romero#Lynch Mob#False Confessions#Mr Rivera#Lengthy Interrogations#4 Hour Interrogation#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesjusticenewsflash.com

Mollie Tibbetts trial live – Boyfriend Dalton Jack ‘cheated on her’, suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s defense says

A LAWYER alleged that Mollie Tibbett’s boyfriend, Dalton Jack, cheated on her before her death in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial that began Wednesday. Prosecutor Chad Frese asked Jack at the trial why he neglected to tell law enforcement that he “had an affair” with another woman and asked, “Mollie was upset that you cheated on her, correct?”
Brooklyn, IAwho13.com

Jury Selection for Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer Begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s been nearly three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing and was found murdered. Starting Monday, a jury will finally be selected to determine the fate of her accused killer, Cristhian Rivera. Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who grew up in Brooklyn. The trial...
Brooklyn, IAKSNB Local4

Criminal defense attorney breaks down Mollie Tibbetts trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After almost three years, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is set to stand trial starting Monday with jury selection. Cristian Bahena Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder, accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death. Tibbetts was last seen July 18th of 2018 while...
Iowa Statesheltonherald.com

Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student's slaying

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Mexican national facing trial Monday for the fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student has been portrayed by former President Donald Trump as a criminal who exploited lax immigration laws. Legal experts say ensuring a fair trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the farmhand charged...
Iowa StateWBAL Radio

Key takeaways from opening day of Iowa farmworker charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder

(SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa) -- The trial in a murder case that rocked the American Heartland began on Wednesday with a prosecutor telling an Iowa jury that the evidence will show that farmworker Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national, abducted University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts while she was jogging, stabbed her seven to 12 times and dumped her body in a cornfield.
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa Statefox26houston.com

Mollie Tibbetts: Prosecutor says video, DNA will be key in trial for Iowa student’s murder

IOWA CITY, Iowa - An Iowa jury heard opening statements Wednesday morning in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who disappeared after going for a run that July. Her disappearance prompted a widespread search that came to an end a month later when investigators say Rivera led them to her body.
Animalsfox10phoenix.com

VIDEO: Tiger seen playing with murder suspect prior to his arrest

HOUSTON - New video provided by Victor Cuevas’ attorney shows the man accused of roaming with India, the Bengal tiger seen outside a west Houston neighborhood in a different light. The video shows the tiger, named India, rolling around on the floor and playing tug of war with Cuevas in...
Violent CrimesKAAL-TV

Surveillance video gives clues into Molly Tibbett's disappearance

(ABC 6 News) - Jurors in the trial of the man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts are now getting an idea of what happened the night she disappeared. On Thursday- during the second day of the trial, jurors saw surveillance video of a woman jogging and a vehicle later connected to the defendant, Christian Bahena Rivera, driving by Tibbetts just seconds later.
Brooklyn, IARadio Iowa

Trial starts for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in July, 2018

The first degree murder trial begins today for the man accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman as she went for a run in the eastern Iowa community of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s trial is being held in Davenport. Investigators say video shows Rivera’s vehicle following Mollie...
Iowa Statefloridanewstimes.com

Video shows suspect sleeping before confessing to Iowa murder

Davenport, Iowa – The suspect’s defense lawyer said a farmer accused of killing a student at the University of Iowa in 2018 fell asleep during a long police interrogation and was forced to partially confess his part during sleep deprivation. Showed that there is a possibility. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26,...