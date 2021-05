With summer well on its way -- and Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to the season -- the time has come to update your space with some outdoor living essentials -- and yes, that includes poolside staples. Luckily, the Frontgate Sale has plenty of options to choose from, available for up to 20% off from now until May 13. All you have to do is enter the promo code TIME2SWIM at the checkout when you make your purchase. Whether you're looking for some new furniture to spruce up your outdoor space or want some playful additions to your pool game, there's bound to be an item or two in Frontgate's sale you'll want to add to your cart.