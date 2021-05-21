Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Ending Explained

Fans have been waiting for a couple of years now to see the new zombie movie from Zack Snyder, and now the day has finally arrived. Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix for all to enjoy, and folks around the world have been racing to their TVs to check it out. Now that fans are getting a chance to see the movie, there are understandably a lot of questions floating around about Army of the Dead's ending. It's a bit ambiguous, so we'll take a little time to break those final scenes down and figure out what it might mean for the future.