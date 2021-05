Red Bull's Sergio Perez took the honours in FP1 at the historic Monaco Grand Prix. The Mexican driver set the fastest time of the session with a 1:12.536, which was enough to edge out Carlos Sainz in P2 and his teammate Max Verstappen in P3. Perez did complete his lap on the soft tyre, whilst Sainz and Verstappen were on the medium tyre. Although it was happy viewing for those three, one man suffered like he always does at this track, Charles Leclerc. What happened to the Ferrari driver?