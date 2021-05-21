newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Central High students sign athletic scholarships

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Central High School athletes signed to play sports at the collegiate level on Tuesday, May 11. Aaliyah Sanders signed with Miles College in Fairfield to play volleyball, and Aja Wiltshire and Taveon Goode signed to play women’s and men’s basketball, respectively, at Wallace State Community College in Selma. Sanders...

wvua23.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic Scholarships#Basketball#Volleyball#Play Sports#College Students#High School Students#Miles College#Three Central High School#Younger Athletes#Community#Fairfield#Comradery#Women#Selma#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Stanardsville, VADaily Progress

10 William Monroe student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

STANARDSVILLE — The William Monroe High School athletic department celebrated the accomplishments of 10 student-athletes Monday afternoon with a college signing ceremony in the school gymnasium. Despite losing the entire 2020 spring sports season and playing a reduced schedule this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greene Dragons'...
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

MHS student-athletes playing at next level recognized at signing day

On Friday, Muscatine High School honored the members of its senior class who will be extending their athletic careers beyond high school. Since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to an additional signing day earlier in the school year to recognize those who signed early, Friday's ceremony included those student-athletes as well.
Sportsathleticsni.org

Athletics NI Seek Athletics 365 Tutors

Athletics Northern Ireland are currently seeking talented, innovative and ambitious individuals to join our team of coaches and tutors. Athletics NI is currently seeking expressions of interest for casual tutors for the following programmes:. Athletics 365. Athletics 365 is a curriculum of physical conditioning and technical run, jump, throw skills...
Texas Statelindyssports.com

Texas Longhorns RB commit will skip high school senior season

Jaydon Blue, a Texas Longhorns four-star football commit, won’t play the sport during his upcoming high school senior year. In his Thursday afternoon Twitter announcement, Blue said, in part: “Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable. I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off the field training/ rehab regimen.
College SportsDaily Progress

St. Anne's-Belfield student-athletes sign to play college sports

Injuries and COVID-19 forced Henry van Wincoop to miss out on his final season of high school soccer at St. Anne’s-Belfield. But the senior forward had a chance to experience some normalcy and solidify his future Wednesday evening as he joined 13 other classmates that took part in STAB’s college sports signing ceremony.
SportsMorganton News Herald

L-R sending 4 to NCAA track and field championships

The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field team will send four qualifiers in Marlin Davis, Lucas Besong, Jacob Wadsworth and PJ Lotharp to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, as announced by the NCAA Tuesday evening. The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in...
High Schoolclarionherald.org

Incoming eighth graders earn scholarships to Archbishop Rummel

At the recent Academic Scholarship Reception for incoming eighth graders, Marc Milano, head of school, presented scholarships to 36 grammar school students who will attend Archbishop Rummel High School in the fall. The scholarships were awarded for academic and fine arts achievement. Pictured , top row, from left to right, are: Marc Milano, head of school; John Leze, Sebastian O’Brien, Andrew Hassinger, Brandon LaMonte, Daniel Obando-Rivera, Lorenzo Benedetto, James Dufrene III, Eli Letort, Jacob Beatty, Spencer Mouledoux and Brandon Melancon. Middle row: Blake Caire, Jonathan Sanchez, Michael Madere, Mason Catoire, Dominic Pillow, Andrew Bienvenu, Myles Gill Jr., Joel Morange, Brennen Ramon, Benjamin Heard, Dominic DiGiovanni, Brandon Vega and Alex Arcement. Bottom row : Noah Truax, Salvadore Perino IV, Lucas Rodriguez, Caiden Gab, Kyree Johnson, Braden Edgett, Brody Bertucci, Luke Hutchinson, Gage Fey, Christopher Quinette, Kobly Torres and Kyle Torres.
SportsThe Ada News

Be the MVP of sportsmanship

Hey ref! You need my glasses? If you have attended a sporting event, you probably have heard this phrase from an outraged fan. We have seen many incidences of bad sportsmanship in the news and with school sports season around the corner it is time for parents to remember that being courteous and keeping emotions in control can make for a more enjoyable game for parents and players.
Sportsgolaurens.com

McGowan hitting his stride in track and football

Jayden McGowan is known for his success on the football field but in recent months his name is at the top of the track and field standings. McGowan is the Region 2-AAAA 100M and 200M champion. "It made me feel great. I've always been confident in my speed but I didn't know I would have been this successful with my season so far. I just plan on staying grounded and preparing for the state championship," McGowan said when asked how winning the region made him feel.
SportsPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

UW to send 7 athletes to NCAA West preliminaries

LARAMIE — Seven University of Wyoming track and field student-athletes will participate in the 2021 NCAA DI Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field West Preliminary competition to be hosted in College Station, Texas on May 26th-29th. The full list was announced by the NCAA on Thursday. The top 48...
Missoula, MTmontanasports.com

3 Missoula Hellgate student-athletes honored with signing day

MISSOULA — With Missoula Big Sky and Sentinel hosting signing days recently, Hellgate High School did the same as the Knights honored three student-athletes and their college commitments. The school held a signing day ceremony on Wednesday morning for Beckett Arthur, Sophia Pierce and Alex Certel. Both Arthur and Pierce...
CharitiesSalina Journal

KWU offering scholarship for families of St. Mary of the Plains College Alumni

Kansas Wesleyan announced Monday that it will continue a recent trend of remembering Kansas educational history, as KWU will grant children and grandchildren of St. Mary of the Plains College alumni a 50% tuition scholarship. The announcement follows April 13’s news of a similar scholarship being launched for families of Marymount College alumni.
College Sportstheclintoncourier.net

Mississippi College Track and Field Athletes Qualify for NCAA Championships

After an impressive outdoor track and field season, Mississippi College will have five athletes representing the school in the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Junior Tytavia Hardy will represent the women’s team in the triple jump. The men’s team will be represented by freshman Daviciea McCartney in the men’s 400 meter hurdles and the 4×400 meter relay team of Fabio Palmieri, Dalton Dempsey, Rakeem Wilson, and McCartney.
College SportsMonterey County Herald

Bruno in the NCAA softball tournament

Coming back to finish her softball career after the pandemic halted her senior season in 2020 couldn’t be more gratifying for Marissa Bruno. The outfielder is in the NCAA tournament, helping 15-24 Portland State capture the Big Sky Conference tournament, going 4-0 in the double-elimination event. Bruno has torn up...
Fayetteville, ARLog Cabin Democrat

COVID restrictions lifted for NCAA baseball, softball

FAYETTEVILLE — Effective starting with Friday’s noon NCAA Fayetteville Regional women’s softball game between Arkansas and Manhattan College at Arkansas’ Bogle Park, all NCAA baseball and softball regional games can have full attendance. Because of since lifted COVID-19 restrictions, the sites for all baseball and softball regionals and super regionals...