Central High students sign athletic scholarships

Jayden McGowan is known for his success on the football field but in recent months his name is at the top of the track and field standings. McGowan is the Region 2-AAAA 100M and 200M champion. "It made me feel great. I've always been confident in my speed but I didn't know I would have been this successful with my season so far. I just plan on staying grounded and preparing for the state championship," McGowan said when asked how winning the region made him feel.