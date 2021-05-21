newsbreak-logo
Currencies

Crypto: How Lending Against Digital Currency Works – The Daily Dive ft Waseem Shabout

By Jay Lutz
thedeepdive.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the final episode of The Daily Dive for the trading week, we sit down with Waseem Shabout, whom is Strategy at Celsius Network. Waseem joins us this afternoon to walk us through Celsius, a financial services provider for crypto currency holders. Waseem walks our host through how revenue is generated, how users can earn interest on their deposits, and the rise of numerous altcoins.

thedeepdive.ca
#Digital Currency#Crypto Currency#Digital Strategy#Research Institutions#The Daily Dive#Celsius Network#The Deep Dive#Stockhouse Com#Cannainvestor Magazine#Mobile App#Currency Holders#Trading#Numerous Altcoins#Securities#Membership#Revenue#Community#Today
