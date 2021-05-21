Amherst’s Ryan Leonard selected to USA Hockey U-17 national team

The 21st Century Leader Awards, made possible by the generous financial support of the UMass Amherst Alumni Association, recognize University of Massachusetts Amherst graduating seniors who have demonstrated exemplary standards of achievement, initiative, and social awareness. The recipients have excelled in one or more areas: as researchers in their respective fields, as undergraduate teaching assistants motivating others to learn, as leaders uniting and inspiring others to take constructive action, as community activists on or off campus, as role models in overcoming personal obstacles, or as outstanding creative or athletic talents. They have further demonstrated integrity, discipline, courage, compassion, and good humor. These awards are presented in the confident expectation that all of the recipients will bring further honor to themselves and their alma mater.