newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

Amherst’s Ryan Leonard selected to USA Hockey U-17 national team

By CHRIS LISINSKI -
Daily Hampshire Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople Ryan Leonard didn’t even know congratulated him in the halls of Pope Francis on Friday. The Amherst native was selected to join USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. He found out Sunday, but the roster was officially named to end the week. “It meant a lot to know that...

www.gazettenet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Amherst, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Leonard
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Hockey Team#International Team#National Awards#Usa Hockey#Ushl#Cathedral#Cardinals#Super 8#Usa Hockey Arena#People Ryan Leonard#Ntdp Director#Western Massachusetts#Mich#High Performance Players#Twitter Kylegrbwsk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to...
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

H.S. Baseball: Frontier rallies past Amherst, 11-6

Trailing 6-1 in the fourth inning, Frontier baseball coach Chris Williams wanted to see some fire from his team during Saturday’s independent tilt against Amherst. The Redhawks showed their skipper something, alright. Frontier rallied in the waning innings, using a six-run bottom of the sixth inning to come all the...
Amherst, MAumass.edu

Celebrating the class of 2021

The 21st Century Leader Awards, made possible by the generous financial support of the UMass Amherst Alumni Association, recognize University of Massachusetts Amherst graduating seniors who have demonstrated exemplary standards of achievement, initiative, and social awareness. The recipients have excelled in one or more areas: as researchers in their respective fields, as undergraduate teaching assistants motivating others to learn, as leaders uniting and inspiring others to take constructive action, as community activists on or off campus, as role models in overcoming personal obstacles, or as outstanding creative or athletic talents. They have further demonstrated integrity, discipline, courage, compassion, and good humor. These awards are presented in the confident expectation that all of the recipients will bring further honor to themselves and their alma mater.
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

High Schools: Amherst boys tennis upends Northampton

The Amherst Regional boys tennis team defeated Northampton 4-1 on Friday at JFK Middle School in Florence. Aengus Cox defeated Aidan Metz 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Hurricanes. Amherst’s Ben Oates won 6-4, 6-4 against Max Cahillane at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Siddu Sitaraman...
Maine Stateumassathletics.com

Ben Barr Named Men's Ice Hockey Head Coach At Maine

ORONO, Maine – University of Massachusetts associate head coach Ben Barr has been named the fifth head coach of the men's ice hockey program at the University of Maine, Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph announced on Wednesday. As a part of Greg Carvel's staff at UMass, Barr helped take the Minutemen to new heights in his five seasons in Amherst, culminating with the program's first NCAA National Championship and Hockey East Tournament Title in 2021.
Amherst, MADaily Collegian

‘It’s people and culture’: How Greg Carvel’s emphasis on culture turned UMass from Hockey East doormat into National Champions

Jared DeMichiel knew. He knew in his gut, in his heart and in his brain. He just knew it. It was the summer of 2016 and DeMichiel, along with Ben Barr, had new gigs. They were the new assistant coaches of the Massachusetts hockey team, brought on by new head coach Greg Carvel. DeMichiel came to Amherst with Carvel. Barr left Western Michigan to complete the trio.
Massachusetts Stateumassathletics.com

Massachusetts Set For Friday's NCAA First Round vs. Temple

University of Massachusetts Women's Lacrosse Game Notes & Information. Game 18 Massachusetts (15-2) vs. Temple (12-5) Date | Time Friday, May 14, 2021 | 4 p.m. Location Chestnut Hill, Mass. | Newton Soccer and Lacrosse Field. Fan Information Tickets are not open to the public. Championship Central Championship Central |...
Amherst, MABoston Herald

Lyons: UMass mask uproar a sign we’ve gone over the edge

The recent report concerning the University of Massachusetts’ draconian punishment of a group of female students for the apparent crime of posing for a maskless photo at an off-campus outdoor gathering is sadly unsurprising. Within a year, UMass and its administrative state friends went from “14 days to flatten the...
Westhampton, MAthereminder.com

Hampshire Regional School Committee OK’s wrestling season

WESTHAMPTON – During a May 3 meeting, the Hampshire Regional School Committee unanimously approved the Hampshire Regional High School (HRHS) wrestling season. The approval comes with the parameters that athletes and coaches must also have a COVID-19 coach available throughout the season. The COVID-19 coach is someone who comes in to see how the team is handling the COVID-19 mitigation strategies throughout the season.
Hampshire County, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

H.S. Softball Notebook: Defending champion Hampshire loaded again

Winning a Western Massachusetts title two years ago and bringing back seven starters doesn’t guarantee anything for the Hampshire Regional softball team in 2021. The Raiders have captured five of the past six Division 2 sectional championships and have graduated just two players since 2019. “Right now we look good...
Westhampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Photo: Hampshire Regional softball team returns most starters

Hampshire Regional’s Ashley Cortis fields a grounder in the school’s gym at practice Wednesday in Westhampton. The Raiders retained all but two starters from their 2019 Western Massachusetts Division 2 championship team. They have won five of the past six sectional championships. Hapmshire opens this season Monday against West Springfield.