KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C.—Who knew we had collectively missed the Mashed Potato Guy? That wayward cries of “You da man, Phil!” could stir the soul? Yet, more than the spectacular play of Mickelson or the challenges of the Ocean Course, the biggest revelation of this PGA Championship is how much fun it is to have fans back in the arena. This is the first Grand Slam event of the Covid era that actually feels major, thanks to the teeming masses crowding the fairways and ringing the greens and tees. Under blue skies there has been a palpable electricity in the air, with players and fans reveling in the communal experience of big-time golf played in front of throngs, something once taken for granted but for which we now have a heightened appreciation.