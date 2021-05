easyJet : Air India says February's data breach affected 4.5 million passengers

After months of speculation about which London airport would host flights to New York on JetBlue, the airline has finally revealed it will depart from both Heathrow and Gatwick.The long-promised transatlantic services will start from Heathrow Terminal 2 to New York JFK on 12 August, with flights from Gatwick following on 30 September.At present all travel by non-Americans from the UK to the US is banned, but this is expected to change soon.The new links will be aboard Airbus A321 aircraft, rather than the wide-bodied jets used by the competition: American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, United and Virgin Atlantic. They...