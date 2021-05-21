HUD Reaches Settlement with California Housing Providers Resolving Claims of National Origin Discrimination

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that they will be changing the rules for their Emergency Housing Voucher program that will not exclude those illegally in the country from obtaining free public housing at tax payer expense. The 2021 Cares Act passed by Democrats in Congress and signed into law by Biden, provided $5 billion in Emergency Housing Vouchers. Dominique Bloom, Deputy Secretary for Public and Indian Housing said, "HUD is consequently waiving the requirement to obtain and verify SSN documentation and documentation evidencing eligible noncitizen status before admitting the family to the EHV program." The new ruling will essentially allow those illegally in the country with no income to obtain free public housing at tax payer expense. This is on top of the $3 billion already allocated by the Biden administration to contractors for housing migrant children and the $86 million to house migrant families in hotels. Where is the outrage over all this tax payer money going to shelter people who violated our immigration laws?