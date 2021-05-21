newsbreak-logo
HUD Reaches Settlement with California Housing Providers Resolving Claims of National Origin Discrimination

 1 day ago

HUD REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH CALIFORNIA HOUSING PROVIDERS RESOLVING CLAIMS OF NATIONAL ORIGIN DISCRIMINATION. WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today that it has reached a Conciliation/Voluntary Compliance Agreement with Cascade Village Apartments II, LP, in Sacramento, CA, its management company, FPI Management, Inc., (FPI), and FPI's portfolio manager resolving allegations that they violated the Fair Housing Act and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In particular, respondents allegedly failed to provide language access services to Vietnamese residents and retaliated against a Cascade Village employee for advocating for residents with limited English proficiency to receive oral interpretation services and translated vital documents. Read the agreement.

