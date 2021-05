The New York Knicks are longing for the Big Apple heading into their road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Knicks, who make stop No. 5 of this six-game Western Conference road trip in L.A., have lost two in a row (at Denver and Phoenix) and hold a mere half-game grip on the fourth spot in the East. The Clippers, on the other hand, are pushing for a Top-2 place in the West and have won two straight heading into this non-conference matchup.