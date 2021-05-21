QMPR Press Conference May 2021 - Governor Richard Byles

Next week’s Hungarian central bank meeting will be meticulously watched. Whereas the meeting itself should leave the key rate at 0.6%, the bank is likely to clarify its view on the tightening suggested by Vice Governor Virág for June. Given the current setup of the policy toolkit, we expect the policy rate (0.6%) and the 1-week depo rate (0.75%) to be merged and hiked to 0.9% at the June meeting, when the new inflation report will be out. It is unclear yet whether this would start a tightening cycle, given the still very accommodative monetary policy of major central banks. Croatia will publish its 1Q21 GDP growth which we expect at 0.5% y/y, supported by private consumption and investment. Following the release, we will likely revise the 2021 forecast upward to some extent. Croatia, Slovenia and Poland will all publish their April retail sales prints which were likely pushed up to the strong doubledigit region around 30-35% y/y on the back of last year’s low base. April industrial production growth in Poland is thought to have accelerated to 52% y/y, due to the extremely low base from last year (even amidst an anticipated mild m/m decrease). Moreover, we will see the April unemployment rate in Hungary and Poland. Both countries should see only minor movements – the 3-month average of the Hungarian unemployment rate may arrive at 4.1- 4.2%, whereas the Polish monthly rate could have dropped by 0.1pp to 6.3% in April.