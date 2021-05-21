newsbreak-logo
Business

QMPR Press Conference May 2021 - Governor Richard Byles

 1 day ago

Bank of Jamaica's monetary policy objective is to achieve an inflation target of 4 - 6 per cent per annum for the next three years. This inflation rate, measured as the annual point-to-point change in the consumer price index that is published by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, will facilitate sustained growth and development in Jamaica.

