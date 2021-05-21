Large police presence in Rock Hill near I-77 bridge after York County shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Monday night, police said. According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Hagins Street, near the intersection with Moore Street, just before 11:30 p.m. When officers got to the area, they were told the victim was taken to a home on Hagins Street after being shot in the head.