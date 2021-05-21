newsbreak-logo
York County, SC

Large police presence in Rock Hill near I-77 bridge after York County shooting

By Andrew Dys
Rock Hill Herald
 1 day ago

A large police presence remains outside a restaurant near one of Rock Hill’s busiest intersections after a man was shot in York County Friday afternoon, officials said. Rock Hill police, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, crime scene technicians, forensics, and emergency vehicles are outside a restaurant on Cherry Road near the intersection of Celanese Road. The area is even more congested with traffic because of construction on the Interstate 77 bridge nearby.

