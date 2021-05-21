newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, GA

Man Charged in Montgomery County Murder Investigation

By Jeff Raiford
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 2 days ago

The following press release was issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Montgomery County, GA (May 21, 2021) – On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the GBI secured arrest warrants for Willie James Rogers, 35, of Jacksonville, FL. Rogers is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright, 20, of Toombs County. Wright was found on Monday, May 17 on RT Lane in rural Montgomery County. He was transported to Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, GA, where he died a short time later.

southeastgeorgiatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, GA
Montgomery County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Vidalia, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Montgomery County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#County Police#Murder Charges#Felony Murder#Felony Charges#Gbi#Ga#Rural Montgomery County#Man#Malice Murder#Unrelated Charges#Rt Lane#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related