Man Charged in Montgomery County Murder Investigation

The following press release was issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Montgomery County, GA (May 21, 2021) – On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the GBI secured arrest warrants for Willie James Rogers, 35, of Jacksonville, FL. Rogers is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright, 20, of Toombs County. Wright was found on Monday, May 17 on RT Lane in rural Montgomery County. He was transported to Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, GA, where he died a short time later.