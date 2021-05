DURHAM – Did you know you can make syrup from sycamore trees? And that seedless table grapes grown locally taste nothing like what you get at the grocery store? How about that wet brewers grains are a sustainable, cost-effective alternative for heifer feed? And did you know that researchers with the NH Agricultural Experiment Station at the UNH College of Life Sciences are working to solve a million-dollar problem for the state's growing aquaculture industry?