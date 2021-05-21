newsbreak-logo
Chamber accepting fireworks donations

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 1 day ago

The Plainview Chamber of Commerce is now accepting donations for the city’s 39th annual fireworks show. This year’s show is scheduled for July 2nd at Kidsville and will also feature Red White & Moo.

When the Plainview Lions Club gathered for its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 5, at the Plainview Convention Center, one chair was noticeably vacant save for a Lions Club vest draped across its back. Normally that seat would have been occupied by one of the club’s longest tenured members and our club reporter Ron White. A 65-year member of the Lions Club, White died Friday afternoon. His fellow Lions Club members are encouraged to wear their Lions vests and sit together for his memorial service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at First United Methodist Church in Plainview.