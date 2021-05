Finally, Danville High School actors can do what they love to do — perform on stage for a live audience. There will be three performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Gravely Hall on May 6, 7 and 8. It will be the first time in two years that a spring play will be performed on stage AT DHS. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut down and therefore canceled DHS’s spring performance of “Matilda.”