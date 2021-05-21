Documentary brings new attention to Alexandra Ducsay's Milford homicide
MILFORD — A brutal local murder from 2006 was featured on an episode of an Investigative Discovery Network series that aired Friday afternoon. The episode, originally released in 2019, focused on the death of Alexandra Ducsay, an aspiring actress and dancer, who was found by her mother beaten to death in the basement of her Milford home 15 years ago. Ducsay, who was 26 at the time, was killed by her ex-boyfriend Matthew Pugh.www.middletownpress.com