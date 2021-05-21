newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Best of the Anthony Gargano Show 5-21-2021

975thefanatic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStacked show today in this Best of Gargano! Anthony is getting pumped for Sixers-Wizards matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but is confused as to why people are fearful of the Wizards. Anthony is here to shut all of the fear down today! Next, Sixers President Chris Heck joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and says that this city has no idea what’s in store for when the Sixers make a deep playoff run! Then, ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and is pumped for the Sixers-Wizards first round matchup. Finally, Radio Play-By-Play Commentator for the Sixers, Tom McGinnis joins the show to preview the Sixers in the Playoffs, and believes that the Sixers can get even better the deeper they go.

975thefanatic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Negandhi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Espn#Espn#Sportscenter#Sixers Wizards Matchup#Stacked Show Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 5-12-21

Mike started off today’s show not too worried about the Sixers loss last night. He was more than confident that the Sixers will clinch the number 1 seed. The Eagles and the NFL schedule had been leaking out all day long. From what was revealed, Mike, Tyrone and Natalie broke down the season as is presented. (00:00-44:08) Jayson Stark joined the show talking all things Phillies and MLB. (44:08-58:52) Nat’s News brought us stories of Mr Peanut being seen on Mars, Police in Ohio release a mug shot of a suspect they were looking for. The suspect not liking the mug shot, sent a selfie back. Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her show will come to an end. (1:04:09-1:12:12) The rest of the show was your calls and reactions till sound off (2:44:20) to round out the show (2:49:34)
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 5-9-21

Hunter today was furious with the Phillies loss last night in extra innings especially when the team had the lead early, is it time to look at the manager? Then as the Sixers regualr season winds down, is Ben Simmons going to be a threat or a problem in the Playoffs?
Sports975thefanatic.com

The Best Of Jason Myrtetus 5-8-21

Today, Jason wanted to know if sports today are more than or as entertaining as sports from 10-15 years ago. Brad Feinberg joined the show with betting insight for this weekend.
NBAclnsmedia.com

How the Nets Will Guard Jayson Tatum

The Knicks announced on a fan increase that the Nets could potentially match beginning with Game 1 of Nets vs Celtics on Saturday. Steve Nash previewed the impact fans will make, the big role Kevin Durant will play in trying to slow Jayson Tatum after a 50 point game and the impact he makes in his return from injuries in turning Brooklyn from a playoff team to the NBA champion favorite in 2021.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Damion Lee active for Warriors after recovering from COVID-19

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Damion Lee scrimmaged the past few days, both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. He will be active tonight, but Kerr said Lee probably won’t play. Meanwhile, as cities across the country ease restrictions on movement and gathering as the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 increases, Silver stopped short of committing to completely full arenas by the time the NBA Finals roll around in July. And while seats around the court will remain in fewer numbers than normal, he expressed confidence that there will be far more fans than he expected in the seats as the playoffs move along. "I think it's very possible that come July, when our Finals will be, you'll see essentially full buildings," said Silver, who added that "close to 80%" of all NBA players have had COVID-19 vaccinations.
NBANBA

'That's Game' campaign celebrates NBA's impact on and off the court

The phrase “that’s game” can be heard on courts across the country and around the world, usually signifying the play that ends one game and brings the team that’s “got next” onto the court for the next run. With the launch of its new global campaign “That’s Game,” the NBA...
NBAtonyspicks.com

Free NBA Picks For Today 5/21/2021

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden St Warriors NBA Pick Prediction 5/21/2021. Grizzlies at Warriors—MLB pick is Golden St Warriors -4. Golden St has covered seven straight and nine of their past ten games. They faced the Grizzlies at home five days ago and came away with the 12 point home win behind 49% shooting and pulling down seven more rebounds. Golden St net rating in that ten game period is +10.5 with Memphis at +1.5. Warriors pretty healthy supporting Curry with Green, Wiggins, Bazemore and Looney. Past five games Golden St is shooting 47.7% with 37.1% from three. Grizzlies not shooting the three as well. Warriors have covered 23 of 36 at home. Recent home wins for the Warriors to Phoenix by six and Utah by three. Play Golden St -4.
NBAthesource.com

NBA Announces New “That’s Game” Campaign Ahead of NBA Playoffs

With the 2021 NBA Playoffs just one last play-in game away from their Saturday start, the NBA has announced their new global campaign “That’s Game.”. The campaign launches with the playoffs and will continue through the league’s upcoming 75th anniversary season highlighting pivotal moments on-court and beyond, from iconic plays in-arena to the impact players have in the community.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Is Jayson Tatum Still on Track to Make the HALL OF FAME?

Jayson Tatum tied Steph Curry for most 50-point games this season, with his third after scoring 53 against the Timberwolves, 60 vs the Spurs and 50 in a must-win game vs the Wizards in the play-in tournament. Tatum would’ve become only the 12th player in playoff history to score 50...
NBAkingsherald.com

Season Review: Buddy Hield

Welcome to our Season Review series. Instead of season grades, we're going to review the season as a whole for each player individually. We begin with Buddy Hield. This was the first year of Buddy's Hield new contract, in which he earned $24 million, making Buddy the highest paid player on the team. Through that lens, Buddy was quite the disappointment. When thinking about the Kings this season, Buddy was probably the team's 5th or 6th best player, hardly the outcome you're hoping for from your largest contract.
NBAPounding The Rock

Forever 21: Reflections on Tim Duncan and His Impact on a Young Man's Life

Last Saturday, Tim Duncan entered the Basketball Hall of Fame — immortalized and enshrined among the pantheon of greats. As a Spurs fan who followed his career since the early 2000s, I’ve always known that this day would come. Still, watching the Hall of Fame speech of my childhood hero felt like the the culmination of a journey, and the memories came rushing back.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Nets NBA First Round Series Preview

Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman recap LeBron James’ game winner that put the Lakers over the Warriors in a play-in classic. Goodman attended Celtics vs Warriors and Jayson Tatum’s “quiet” 50 points, and continued to advocate to acquire Tatum’s opponent Bradley Beal via trade this offseason for Jaylen Brown and the injured Robert Williams III, who Jeff thinks Boston should shop this summer too.