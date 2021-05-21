The Best of the Anthony Gargano Show 5-21-2021
Stacked show today in this Best of Gargano! Anthony is getting pumped for Sixers-Wizards matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but is confused as to why people are fearful of the Wizards. Anthony is here to shut all of the fear down today! Next, Sixers President Chris Heck joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and says that this city has no idea what’s in store for when the Sixers make a deep playoff run! Then, ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline and is pumped for the Sixers-Wizards first round matchup. Finally, Radio Play-By-Play Commentator for the Sixers, Tom McGinnis joins the show to preview the Sixers in the Playoffs, and believes that the Sixers can get even better the deeper they go.975thefanatic.com