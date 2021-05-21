newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Catawba County News

catawbacountync.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe library’s community garden is a natural offshoot of the programs and work the library coordinates as a whole. It offers space to relax, produces vegetables for The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, and drives home the importance of hands-on gardening classes. If you enjoy being outside and working in the...

catawbacountync.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Gardening#Welcome Home#Catawba County News#The Main Library#Newton#Civic Organizations#Soup#Soil#Vegetables#Teens#Drives#Corporate Partners#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Rockingham County, NCgreensboro.com

Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

The signs that help direct people to water recreation points in Rockingham County have a fresh look thanks to a partnership between the N.C. Department of Transportation and Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority. TDA staff reached out to NCDOT last year to explore options for replacing the existing signs that...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Catawba County Public Health farmers market returns

HICKORY — Offering fresh, local foods, Catawba County Public Health’s Farmers Market is returning for a ninth season on June 3. As local summer crops start ripening once again, the market’s main goal is to offer a safe and convenient way for people to purchase and consume farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. It is open to the public weekly and accepts cash, debit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC and senior farmers market vouchers.
Chester County, TNChester County Independent

News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County

Here we are again! These weeks fly by. Birthday wishes to Anita Fish on May 24 Remember, folks, the surprise drive by to wish her a happy birthday at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at her house in Hopper Rd. Kristen Mays also has her special day on May 25.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Chowan County Health Department

Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information. The clinics are at the following locations: Pasquotank — 711 Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City (338-4400); Perquimans — 103 ARPDC Street, Hertford (426-2100); Camden — Camden Medical Park — Bldg B- 160 US 158 East, Camden (338-4460); Chowan — 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton (482-6003); Currituck — 2795 Caratoke Hwy., Currituck (232-2271); Bertie — 102 Rhodes Avenue, Windsor (794-5322); Gates — 29 Medical Center Road, Gates (357-1380); Hertford- 828 S. Academy Street, Ahoskie (862-4054). Hours are from 8:00 am — 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Pasquotank Health Department has a night clinic every Thursday from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm. Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Camden, Bertie, Gates and Perquimans County Health Departments have night clinic on the 2nd and 4th Thursday nights of every month from 5 to 7 p.m..
Traffichometownregister.com

Richland County Courthouse News

May 6: Kaleb P Bracken was arrested by Richland County for domestic battery causing bodily harm. May 6: Shawn W Bracken was arrested by Richland County for domestic battery causing bodily harm. May 8: Justin L Lofton was arrested by the Olney Police for unlawful use of a blackjack knife....
Mason County, TXHill Country Passport

White to Intern for Mason County News

Hello! My name is Elizabeth White, and I will be joining the team at Mason County News for this summer before I move north this fall to attend university. I am thrilled to both use and build upon my skillsets through this opportunity and I look forward to assisting with both editing and writing. When I was a freshman my father, Tim, and I moved to Mason from Southwest Colorado, where I grew up.
Jackson County, KSholtonrecorder.net

PBP cultural center is good news for county

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation is planning a real estate development on 49 acres of land east of U.S. Highway 75 and 150th Road, it has been reported. And Prairie Band, LLC recently announced a contest to determine the name for the new development project. All of this is exciting...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

News From The Effingham County Museum

In accordance with current Illinois guidelines, the Effingham County Museum has officially reopened. Hours are same as in the past. The Museum will be open each Tuesday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Those hours will be maintained on each Tuesday and Saturday until December, State guidelines permitting.
Le Sueur County, MNsouthernminn.com

Le Sueur County News to publish Thursdays

The Le Sueur County News will move from Wednesday publication to a Thursday paper, starting with the June 3 edition. The change will shift deadlines for content in the print edition of the County News — including obituaries, letters, community and calendar items, and more — to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Content can be submitted to valleyeditor@apgsomn.com.
AgricultureHerald-Times

Morgan County Master Gardeners sponsor seed library

MORGAN COUNTY — Anyone who has ever offered their local library more than the cursory glance knows there’s a lot more in between those walls and windows than shelves of dusty books. Libraries offer a plethora of services and resources, both online and physical. One of the newest services to...
Home & Gardendailydodge.com

Dodge County Master Gardener Association Helpline Open

(Juneau) The Dodge County Master Gardener Association and Extension Dodge County have recently announced the opening of the Ask a Master Gardener Helpline. The public can send questions via email [email protected] or call 920-386-3790. Master Gardener volunteers can assist gardeners with identifying flowering and non-flowering plants, trees and shrubs, vegetables, insects or plant diseases. Volunteers also help with general gardening practices, information needed to make and keep gardens healthy and growing. Samples or plant or insect problems can be dropped off at the Extension Dodge County office at 127 East Oak Street in Juneau. Due to COVID restrictions, the walk-in helpline option is not available. The public is asked to email clear, good quality digital photos to help with the identification of specific plant or insect concerns. The Helpline will be open until September 2nd.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Watch Now: Farm to table sales up 53% in Catawba County; extension agent: pandemic brought jump in gardening interest

Farm to table sales are gaining traction in Catawba County. That’s especially true when growers and buyers meet at the six farmers markets in the county. “Gardening and farming has built in popularity for a few years now,” said April Vigardt, Catawba County Cooperative Extension agent. She specializes in agriculture and local foods.
Fulton County, OHthevillagereporter.com

June News For The Fulton County Senior Center

The only Upcoming event listed in this month’s edition of the Senior B-zz is July 5 Independence Day. There will be no meals served on that date. The Senior Spotlight in the Fulton County Senior B-zz for June 2021 is on Butch and Janet Rupp of Wauseon. “What are your memories of roller skating as a teen? For Butch, Skating led to Matrimony. ‘I was from Pettisville and didn’t get out much,’ Butch said with a chuckle.
Politicsgrowthdimensions.org

Growth Dimensions & Boone County in the News

Growth Dimensions Economic Development has increased our communication efforts to provide information about Boone County’s businesses, people and opportunities. Over the last month, we were featured in multiple publications and made media connections for another. Below is some of the recent media coverage Growth Dimensions and Boone County received. EDCs...
North Adams, MAtheberkshireedge.com

North County News: East Mountain fire update

NORTH ADAMS — Williamstown Fire Chief Craig A. Pedercini, State Fire Warden David Celino, and North Adams Mayor Thomas W. Bernard said the brush fire in the Clarksburg State Forest has burned about 800 acres and is 60 percent contained. The “East Mountain” fire started burning Friday night in Williamstown in a remote wooded area that is difficult to access. No structures are threatened by the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital over the weekend. He is in good condition but remains hospitalized.
Chatham County, NCchapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Victoria Johnson of the Chatham News + Record

Victoria Johnson, the chief reporter for the La Voz de Chatham at the Chatham News + Record, speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell for this week’s Chatham County Roundup! She shares the success of La Voz’s first print edition, which saw 2,500 copies distributed throughout Chatham County, as well as some recent stories she’s been covering in the Latinx community.
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Catawba Farms feature

If you’re looking for a place to unwind and relax, Catawba Farms may be the place for you. Located in Newton, the 34-acre farm offers a bed and breakfast, brewery, winery, an elegant tasting room, year-round skating, and more. “It’s a family-friendly, pet-friendly place,” said Michael Waltuch, part owner of...
Food & Drinkswelchnews.com

McDowell County Health Fair Coming to Bennady’s Restaurant Next Weekend

NORTHFORK, W.Va. – South Central Educational Development, Inc. and Bennady’s Restaurant announces their sponsorship of the McDowell County Community Based Health Fair. Bennady’s in collaboration with South Central Educational Development, Inc will host a health fair and health screening event on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.