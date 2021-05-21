Catawba County News

Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information. The clinics are at the following locations: Pasquotank — 711 Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City (338-4400); Perquimans — 103 ARPDC Street, Hertford (426-2100); Camden — Camden Medical Park — Bldg B- 160 US 158 East, Camden (338-4460); Chowan — 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton (482-6003); Currituck — 2795 Caratoke Hwy., Currituck (232-2271); Bertie — 102 Rhodes Avenue, Windsor (794-5322); Gates — 29 Medical Center Road, Gates (357-1380); Hertford- 828 S. Academy Street, Ahoskie (862-4054). Hours are from 8:00 am — 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Pasquotank Health Department has a night clinic every Thursday from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm. Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinic on the 1st and 3rd Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Camden, Bertie, Gates and Perquimans County Health Departments have night clinic on the 2nd and 4th Thursday nights of every month from 5 to 7 p.m..