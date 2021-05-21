Catawba County News

(Juneau) The Dodge County Master Gardener Association and Extension Dodge County have recently announced the opening of the Ask a Master Gardener Helpline. The public can send questions via email [email protected] or call 920-386-3790. Master Gardener volunteers can assist gardeners with identifying flowering and non-flowering plants, trees and shrubs, vegetables, insects or plant diseases. Volunteers also help with general gardening practices, information needed to make and keep gardens healthy and growing. Samples or plant or insect problems can be dropped off at the Extension Dodge County office at 127 East Oak Street in Juneau. Due to COVID restrictions, the walk-in helpline option is not available. The public is asked to email clear, good quality digital photos to help with the identification of specific plant or insect concerns. The Helpline will be open until September 2nd.