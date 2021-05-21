In first week, 600,000 12-15 year olds vaccinated

Kids age 12 through 15 began lining up Wednesday for the COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer’s shots in that population. At the same time, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it’s fine for children to get the coronavirus vaccine at the same time they are getting other regular vaccinations—especially with so many youngsters behind on their jab schedule because of the pandemic. The Pfizer shots have been available for kids 16 and up for months, and federal regulators determined they are also safe for the younger group. The safety and efficacy in children under age 11 is still being studied. “This is a step towards getting life back to normal so, we’re all in,” Georgia mom Michelle Rogers told the Associated Press as her daughter Meredith got vaccinated. “It just felt like a flu shot, honestly,” the 14-year-old said.