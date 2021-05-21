What Is Garlic Confit And How Do You Use It?

When people think of giant wheels of Italian cheese, Parmesan is most likely the first one that comes to mind. For any Italian, on the other hand, it would probably be Grana Padano instead. In fact "MasterChef" judge Joe Bastianich refers to it as "everyday cheese," because it's the staple of every Italian kitchen. It all comes down to its versatility and the variety of recipes and ways in which it can be eaten. According to Grana Padano's official website, the cheese's flavor and texture is so unique that only Grana Padano made in the Pianura Padano regions of Italy, under the exact standards set by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, is allowed to be sold under the name Grana Padano. Any other deviation from this standard, and it would simply be called artisanal cheese or aged cheese, like how Champagne can only be called as such if produced in the Champagne region of France.