Financial Reports

Looking Ahead to Q2 Earnings Season

Zacks.com
 1 day ago

reporting on Tuesday, May 25th, and Costco (. COST - Free Report) reporting after the market's close on Thursday, May 27th. Both of these retailers will be reporting results for their fiscal quarters ending in May, which we and other data aggregators count as part of the June-quarter reporting tally.

www.zacks.com
Nvidia
Retail
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Costco
Financial Reports

Grasim Industries earnings preview: what to expect

On May 24, Grasim Industries will be reporting Q4 earnings. Analysts on Wall Street predict Grasim Industries will release earnings per share of INR 4.38. Track Grasim Industries stock price in real-time ahead here. On May 24, Grasim Industries releases earnings for Q4. In terms of EPS, 1 analyst is...
Financial Reports

What Wall Street expects from Mahanagar Gas's earnings

On May 24, Mahanagar Gas releases figures for Q4. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of INR 22.62. Track Mahanagar Gas stock price in real-time ahead here. On May 24, Mahanagar Gas reveals figures for the most recent quarter. 7 analysts forecast earnings of INR 22.62 per share...
Stocks
Benzinga

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Target, Home Depot And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington answered a question from a viewer who wanted to know where to invest his $3,500. He was trying to decide between Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), but Talkington advised him to buy Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ), a tech ETF that provides exposure to all three stocks.
Retail
MarketWatch

Foot Locker stock jumps after bit profit, same-store sales beats

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. ran up 2.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported big fiscal first-quarter profit and same-store sales beats, while saying it will reposition its store fleet to focus growth in its iconic banners. For the quarter to May 1, the company swung to net income of $202 million, or $1.93 a share, from a loss of $110 million, or $1.06 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.96, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.12. Sales rose 83.1% to $2.15 billion, above...
Stocks
The Motley Fool

3 Top Video Game Stocks to Buy After Q1 2021 Earnings

Video games were already a growth industry, but the pandemic cemented gaming as a top entertainment choice among many consumers. And even as the effects of COVID-19 start to subside in some areas of the world, video games are proving durable. This year's first-quarter earnings reports were an indication of...
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Deere: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 169.19% over the past year to $5.68, which beat the estimate of $4.52. Revenue of $12,058,000,000 up by 30.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...
Financial Reports

Preview: Target Hospitality's Earnings

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 24. Here is Benzinga's look at Target Hospitality's Q1 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is...
Financial Reports

Deere: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion. On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.68. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Financial Reports

Deckers (DECK) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, FY22 EPS View Up

DECK - Free Report) jumped nearly 6% in after-hours trading on May 20 following the company’s sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both the top and the bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s respective tallies. As a result, management issued encouraging view for fiscal 2022.
Stocks
MarketWatch

S&P 500 companies with more international exposure had greater Q1 revenue growth -- FactSet

With 95% of the S&P 500 components having reported earnings for the latest quarter, year-over-year revenue growth, so far at 10.7%, is on track to be at the highest rate since the third quarter of 2011, according to FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters. But even with the U.S. leading the world with its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, FactSet data show that companies that generate more than half their revenue from inside the U.S. had revenue growth of 8.9%, or just a little more than half the growth rate -- 16.2% -- of companies with more than 50% of their revenue generated overseas. Of the companies with most revenue from overseas, those with more than 25% of their revenue from the Asia/Pacific region showed growth of 21.6%, while those with more than 25% of their revenue from Europe showed growth of 11.8%. Overall, the sectors with the fastest revenue growth rates were information technology at 21.6% and consumer discretionary at 19.9%, while the lone sector showing at decline was industrials at 0.1%. The S&P 500 , which is up 0.1% in afternoon trading, has rallied 10.8% year to date.
Financial Reports

Silvercorp Metals Posts 122% Profit Growth in Q4; Shares Drop 4%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) reported higher profits and revenues in both the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2021. The precious metals company produces silver, zinc, and lead metals in concentrates from mines in China. Net income was $7 million ($0.04 per share) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, up...
Stocks

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

LI - Free Report) closed at $20.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.
Financial Reports

Ross Stores (ROST) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

ROST - Free Report) reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also advanced year over year. Results gained from pent-up customer demand, accelerated vaccination, government stimulus payments and easing of COVID restrictions. Q1 Highlights. Ross Stores reported earnings...
Stocks

Nvidia Stock Pops On 4-For-1 Stock Split, Earnings Expectations

Graphics-chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split, just days before it releases its fiscal first-quarter results. Nvidia stock jumped on the news. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said the stock split will make its shares more accessible to investors and employees. The Nvidia board of directors...
Financial Reports

Golar LNG (GLNG) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

GLNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss. Low costs aided the bottom line. Adjusted revenues of $118.3 million surpassed the...
Pets
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Leash Your Enthusiasm After FreshPet's Q1 Earnings

FreshPet (NASDAQ:FRPT) posted its first-quarter financial results on May 3, and the purveyor of fresh, healthy cat and dog food came up well short of analysts' expectations on at least one critical metric. While its revenue popped year over year, the company coughed up a hairball when it came to the bottom line.
Financial Reports

The Children's Place (PLCE) Q1 Earnings Beat, Stock Rise

PLCE - Free Report) reported stronger-than-anticipated first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer witnessed a significant improvement in net sales that even surpassed pre-pandemic level despite having 261 or 27% fewer stores at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021 compared with first-quarter fiscal 2019. Notably, the quarter under review marked the third straight top- and bottom-line beat.
Stocks
The Motley Fool

3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Even as the major market indexes are topping fresh highs, there are plenty of great growth stocks out there that have been punished as some investors have turned their focus to "recovery" stocks. Investors with the right mindset and a sufficient investing time horizon of three to five years will be able to benefit from the short-term thinking that is currently plaguing these otherwise stellar companies.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Preview: Foot Locker's Earnings

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q1 earnings announcement. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which...
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Earnings Preview for Buckle

On Friday, May 21, Buckle (NYSE:BKE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net...